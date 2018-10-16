Dana White Responds to Khabib’s Threat to Leave UFC

Last Thursday, undisputed UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov made the bold claim that should his close friend and training partner Zubaira Tukhogov is fired from the UFC for his role in the UFC 229 aftermath, that Khabib would no longer fight for the UFC. Dana White was well aware of these comments when TMZ caught up with him Tuesday, and he insisted that all is well between the organization and the man of the hour.

“We’re good. We’re good with Khabib,” White insisted. “We’re good. We worked it out. We’re gonna get everything worked out. Obviously, he was a little upset. He was a little fired up. And yeah, we’ll get it all worked out.”

So is it worked out or will it be worked out? When Dana White was pressed on the future of Zubaira Tukhogov in the promotion, the condition on which Khabib stated his future with the promotion depends, White’s vagueness continued:

“Well, (Khabib’s) staying in the UFC. I know what he said, but that was a week ago. This will all work out,” White said. “Guys get very emotional, man. That was a very emotional fight for him, obviously. And at the end of the day, Khabib is a great guy. We’ve always had a great relationship with him.”

