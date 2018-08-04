Dana White Responds To Nate Diaz’s Controversial Tweet

Nate Diaz’s scheduled fight with Dustin Poirier on November 3rd might already be off. A planned end to his 2-year hiatus is in jeopardy stemming from events in Los Angeles yesterday.

The Stockton lightweight abruptly left a UFC press conference after it was revealed Conor McGregor will be facing Khabib Nurmagomedov on October 6th.

Diaz then sent the following message out on Twitter:

I’m not fighting on that show fuk the @ufc — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 3, 2018

Dana White Responds To Nate Diaz’ Actions From Yesterday

Speaking with ESPN, White expressed confusion at Diaz’ Tweet and decision to leave the press conference.

“I have no idea,” White said when asked regarding Diaz’ Tweet. “We have a guy who works here at the UFC who loves the Diaz brothers and he wanted to get this fight done. He wanted to do this, he thought it was time that Nate Diaz wanted to come back. This is his problem, not mine.”

Rafael Dos Anjos and Nate Diaz on Twitter

Diaz’ Tweets gained the attention of former UFC lightweight champion, Rafael Dos Anjos.

I’m not fighting in Argentina too, F ufc 😜 — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) August 3, 2018

To which Diaz responded with:

U mocking me? How much u get paid ?

Jokes on u 😎 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 4, 2018

RDA then pointed out to Diaz it was his foot injury which allowed Diaz to step into the main event of UFC 196.

I wasn’t mocking U, just making a joke. Don’t forget you make your money with my bad luck and also don’t forget what I did to you 😉 — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) August 4, 2018

Diaz dropped a unanimous decision to RDA in late 2014 at UFC on Fox 13.