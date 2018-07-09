Dana White Responds To Raphael Assuncao’s Call For Title Shot

UFC President Dana White has responded to Raphael Assuncao’s call for a bantamweight title opportunity.

Assuncao comes off a unanimous decision win over Rob Font at UFC 226 this past weekend (Sat. July 7, 2018). The Brazilian took a bit of a risk taking the fight, as Font is currently the 11th ranked bantamweight while Assuncao sits well above him at the No. 3 spot.

With the win, Assuncao is 11-1 in his last 12 fights. His only loss came to current UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw. Assuncao is still waiting for a shot at the UFC’s 135-pound title, and with the recent surge of former World Series Of Fighting (WSOF) bantamweight champion Marlon Moraes in the division, he might just have to keep on waiting.

Dana White has heard Assuncao’s calls for a bantamweight title opportunity, and had this to say during the UFC 226 post-fight press conference (via MMA Junkie):

“The thing you have to remember about Assuncao – that’s easy to say: ‘Hey, this guy’s 11-1, why hasn’t he got this fight?’” White said. “That guy disappeared for a while. He had some injuries. He was gone for a while. Then he recently just came back and he’s starting to fight again.

“That guy never loses. That is true. Who beat him? T.J.? (Assuncao is) a stud. Now that he’s gotten a little more consistency, we’ll see what happens.”

