Dana White Reveals 3 Companies Who Are In The Running To Be The Next UFC Outfitting Partner

UFC president, Dana White has dropped a major hint about what company will be the next outfit of the UFC.

It has been widely reported that Reebok’s deal with the UFC is up this year and the consensus is the promotion will sign with a new company. White hasn’t said much of what company it will be but dropped a major hint narrowing it down to three companies.

The UFC boss was on The Schmozone podcast with The Schmo and Helen Yee. There, The Schmo asked if the outfitting would be done by one of Nike, Under Armour or Venom.

“You never know,” White responded (h/t BJPENN). “Obviously I can’t tell you that.”

After the answer, the hosts pushed White where he confirmed it would be one of those three companies.

“Yes, one of the three,” he said.

Although the UFC appears to be ready to move on from Reebok, back in January, White was very pleased with the Reebok deal.

“It ended up being an absolute home run,” White said. “I love the look, I love the feel of everything that we’ve done with Reebok and uniforms are here to stay.”

“Adidas owns Reebok,” he later added. “We’ve had a great relationship with Reebok, it’s been good, it’s been good for us, it’s been good for the fighters, and obviously it’s been very good for television. It looks a lot better, cleaner, and we’ll see what the future holds when the deal is up.”

It will be interesting to see what company the UFC goes with and whether or not the outfits will see significant change or if the pay will be any different.