Dana White Reveals His Favorite UFC Knockout Of All Time

UFC president Dana White says there’s one knockout that may stand the test of time.

Over the years, we’ve seen some spectacular finishes inside the Octagon. From Anderson Silva’s front kick to Vitor Belfort, to Gabriel Gonzaga’s stunning head kick knockout over Mirko Cro Cop, the UFC has been the home of many memorable knockouts.

Dana White’s Favorite KO Is Masvidal vs. Askren

During a Reddit AMA, the UFC boss was asked what his favorite knockout of all time is. White chose Jorge Masvidal’s five-second flying knee finish over Ben Askren.

“Hmmm. When I give you this answer everyone is going to think it’s because I don’t like Ben Askren. And it’s just not true at all. I do like Ben. But it’s hard not to pick Masvidal vs Askren.”

Masvidal vs. Askren took place back in July 2019. Going into the bout, Askren was undefeated and likely one win away from a UFC welterweight title shot. Masvidal and Askren had some bad blood going into the bout. While many expected Askren to utilize his wrestling to grind out a unanimous decision victory, he never got a chance to start.

At the start of the fight, Masvidal sprinted towards Askren. On instinct, Askren dropped down for a takedown attempt. Masvidal was able to land a flying knee to shut the lights off in five seconds.

Masvidal went on to capture the one-time-only BMF championship against Nate Diaz in Nov. 2019. “Gamebred” won the bout via TKO due to doctor’s stoppage. He is now expected to challenge Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight championship later this year.

As for Askren, he had just one more fight before retiring. “Funky” was choked out by Demian Maia back in Oct. 2019. While they aren’t exactly friends, things have certainly softened between Masvidal and Askren.