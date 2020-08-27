Thursday, August 27, 2020

Dana White Reveals Plans To Build UFC Hotel For Fighters In Vegas

By Ian Carey
Dana White confirms
Dana White (Photo: Fernando Quiles Jr.,/MMA News)

According to recent comments made by Dana White following Tuesday’s edition of the Contender Series, the UFC plans on building a hotel in Las Vegas for fighters. White spoke about how The UFC Apex facility has been pivotal in allowing them to continue to put on fights during the pandemic and White feels a UFC-owned hotel for fighters would do the same.

“The Apex has been incredible,” White said. “What we’ve been able to do here through this thing has been unbelievable. I don’t even know if you guys know this but f*ck it, I’ll tell you anyway. We just bought 10 acres over here too. We have 10 acres now. More stuff coming soon. Probably start building again next year.”

White was then asked to clarify what the UFC has purchased the land for.

“We’re going to build our own hotel,” he answered. “Then we’ll be completely self-sufficient.”

White confirmed they are hoping to build the hotel next year. It will be used exclusively to house fighters and will not be open to the public.

“Obviously with what’s going on now, our own hotel would pay for itself quickly.”

“Just like the Apex was designed for fighting and putting on special events, this place would be designed exactly for what our needs are in a hotel.”

Saturday’s Fight Night event featuring Anthony Smith vs Aleksandar Rakić will take place from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

