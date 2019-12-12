Dana White Reveals Talks Have Begun For Claressa Shields-Amanda Nunes Superfight

Claressa Shields may very well be making the walk to the Octagon sooner rather than later.

UFC president, Dana White revealed to BT Sport that talks have begun with Shields’ camp and Amanda Nunes has also expressed interest in the fight. The boxing champion will also be in attendance at UFC 245 on Saturday to watch Nunes fight.

“Claressa Shields is coming,” White said (via MMA Fighting). “She’ll be here Saturday to watch the fight. She’s coming to watch the fight, and I will be honest with you, Claressa Shields’ people and I have talked. I don’t know, we’ll see. We’ve talked.

“I know they’re both interested in it, too. We’ll see how this whole thing plays out. We have a lot of respect for her, too, and she’s going to come to the fight and should be fun.”

Shields is 9-0 as a professional boxer and is set to fight for the vacant WBC and WBO light-middleweight titles against Ivana Habazin on Jan. 10. She is currently the WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF female middleweight champion as well as the inaugural The Ring female middleweight champion.

Amanda Nunes, meanwhile, is looking to defend her bantamweight title against Germaine de Randamie on Saturday at UFC 245.

For this fight to happen, it seems likely both Nunes and Shields will need to win their upcoming fights.