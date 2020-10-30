Dana White Reveals Talks With Khabib Nurmagomedov, Believes He Will Fight Again

Dana White believes that Khabib Nurmagomedov will return for at least one more fight. During a recent interview, the UFC President said nobody knew Khabib planned to retire after his fight against Gaethje, not even his coaches. White revealed that talks are already underway for Khabib to possibly fight again.

“I’ll tell you this, and I haven’t told anybody this yet, Khabib and I have been talking,” White said on the Zach Gelb Show. “He was completely emotional that night when he got through that fight. I have a feeling that he might go for 30-0.”

“I do, I think that he’s not going to retire. His Dad wanted him to get to 30-0 and I think he wants to honor his Dad’s wish,” White continued.

Khabib recently commented on his decision to retire to local reporters in Russia.

“I can make money myself. I’m at the peak of my career and can fight for very large purses, but I made this decision, and I think this is the best time. Not everyone can retire at their peak, but I know that in a year, two or five (years) I’d have to face that decision again. I did enough in the sport to be considered the best. Today, I was ranked as the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter, so the mission is accomplished. What else is there to do? Make money? I’ll always be able to do that.”

