Dana White Reveals The UFC Will Start Recording TUF After Returning From Fight Island

The Ultimate Fighter is back.

For months now, Dana White has been adamant that TUF will be coming back, yet no plans have been revealed. Originally, Paulo Costa wanted to coach it ahead of his middleweight title fight against Israel Adesanya but that won’t happen.

According to White, TUF will start filming once they get back from Fight Island following UFC 254.

“We’re going to Fight Island,” White said after the Contender Series (h/t MMAJunkie). “They all have these big plans on how we’re going to announce all this stuff. ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ is coming back, too. I start filming that when I come back from Fight Island. We’ve got the Contender Series. (There are) lots of things going on.”

Who the coaches will be is to be seen. Perhaps, it will be one of the upcoming title fights later this year like Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns to hype that fight up.

Regardless, for many fans, this is obviously exciting news that The Ultimate Fighter is back as it is something many people liked to watch. The last season took place in 2018 with Juan Espino and Macy Chiasson winning the season at heavyweight and women’s featherweight.

What division it will feature is also unknown at this time.