UFC President Dana White reveals his two UFC dream fights after the recent retirement of former "Champ Champ" Conor McGregor.

UFC President Dana White has two big dream fights for his promotion, and not surprisingly, both include the recently retired Conor McGregor. White, who said he doesn’t believe the Irish star is truly retired, was asked for his two dream fights in the UFC. The UFC boss named a mixed martial arts (MMA) match-up between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and McGregor, and a Khabib vs. McGregor rematch:

Dana White's two dream fights (per his interview with @8newsnow): Mayweather vs. McGregor in MMA and Khabib vs. McGregor 2.https://t.co/pLk7PDI7O4 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 1, 2019

McGregor made his professional boxing debut in 2017. He stepped into the ring against Mayweather for one of the biggest combat sporting events in history. McGregor was able to last until the 10th round with Mayweather, before being finished via TKO.

As for his fight against Khabib, the lightweight title fight is the biggest fight in UFC history. McGregor and Khabib have built up quite the personal feud with one another. The undefeated 155-pound champ emerged victorious with a fourth-round submission. A rematch between McGregor and Khabib is the more likely rematch of the pair.

McGregor wants ownership stake in the UFC if he is to take a co-main event role on a card, as he is no longer a champion. However, that doesn’t seem like a possibility according to White. The Irishman seems content to hang up his gloves for good if a deal can’t be made.

What do you think about White’s UFC dream fights?