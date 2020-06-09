Dana White Reveals UFC Interested In PFL’s Kayla Harrison

UFC president Dana White says there is interest in Kayla Harrison.

Harrison is a women’s lightweight competing under the PFL banner. She won the 2019 season in her division, capturing MMA gold for the first time. The two-time judo Olympic gold medalist has created a buzz and the UFC has taken notice.

Dana White Interested In Nabbing Kayla Harrison

With the PFL not holding events in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, it may leave the door open for the UFC to scoop up Harrison. Speaking to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, White revealed that the promotion has indeed been keeping an eye on Harrison (h/t BJPenn.com).

“Interesting,” White said when asked about a potential Harrison vs. Nunes fight.

“I don’t know where she thinks she’s at in her career, as far as the level of fighting for the UFC title. But obviously she’s someone we’re interested in and someone we’ve been looking at for a while.”

Harrison has a pro MMA record of 7-0. She’s beaten the likes to Larissa Pacheco, Bobbi Jo Dalziel, and Morgan Frier to name a few. All of Harrison’s pro MMA bouts have been contested under the PFL banner.

Many have been questioning the future of PFL following the cancellation of the 2020 season. Many fighters aren’t likely to want to wait much longer. This may be especially true for a potential star in the making such as Harrison.

Harrison signed a multi-year deal with PFL in late 2019.