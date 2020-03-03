Dana White Rips Fans Who Don’t Like Cejudo vs. Aldo: ‘Don’t Watch It’

UFC president Dana White doesn’t like people slamming the upcoming bantamweight title fight between Henry Cejudo and Jose Aldo.

In the main event of UFC 250 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Cejudo will take on Aldo, despite the Brazilian being on a two-fight losing skid and 0-1 at bantamweight. Yet, this is a fight the champion wanted despite there being contenders like Petr Yan or Aljamain Sterling who are on winning streaks.

For White, he has a simple message for fans who don’t like Henry Cejudo fighting vs. Jose Aldo.

“Then don’t watch it,” White told TMZ Sports when asked about the Cejudo vs. Aldo blowback (via MMA Mania). “People are full of s**t. It’s going to be an incredible fight. Aldo absolutely deserves this and Cejudo wants it, and Cejudo isn’t a guy who’s running around looking for easy fights.”

Cejudo is coming off a TKO win over Marlon Moraes at UFC 238 to win the vacant bantamweight title. Before that, he TKO’d T.J. Dillashaw to defend his flyweight strap after beating Demetrious Johnson by split decision to win the title.

Jose Aldo, meanwhile, made his bantamweight debut at UFC 245 where he lost a split decision to Moraes. Before that, the former UFC featherweight champion lost to Alexander Volkanovski.