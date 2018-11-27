Dana White Says Sage Northcutt Is Done With UFC

Despite being on a three-fight winning streak, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is letting Sage Northcutt walk away.

Northcutt made some waves following a trip to Singapore. “Super” was in attendance for a ONE Championship event. Many took it as a sign that Northcutt is making the jump to the Asia-based promotion. One thing seems set in stone and that’s Northcutt is gone from the UFC.

Dana White Confirms Sage Northcutt’s Exit

UFC president Dana White recently appeared on the UFC Unfiltered podcast. During the appearance, he confirmed that Northcutt will not be re-signing with the UFC (via MMANYTT.com):

“We let Sage go. Sage is young and Sage needs some work. Let him get some work in some other organizations and we will see where this kid ends up in a couple of years. Maybe we will pick him back up again. His contract was up so we let him go.”

White’s comments are interesting since Northcutt hasn’t lost a bout since Dec. 2016. “Super” is coming off a knockout victory over Zak Ottow back in July. He went 6-2 under the UFC banner. While it’s clear that Northcutt wasn’t championship material during his time with the UFC, improvements to his game can’t be denied. At the age of 22, there’s still plenty of time to up his game.

Time will tell if he joins Demetrious Johnson and Eddie Alvarez over at ONE. Stick with MMA News for the latest updates on Northcutt’s fighting future.

Do you think Sage Northcutt is set for a ONE Championship debut?