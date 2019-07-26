Dana White Says B.J. Penn & Nik Lentz Verbally Agreed To Bout

It looks like B.J. Penn is sticking around for a scrap with Nik Lentz.

TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter brought word that UFC president Dana White confirmed that a verbal agreement has been reached on both sides. You can check out Bronsteter’s tweet below:

BREAKING: Per @danawhite, BJ Penn will return to the octagon.



He will be facing Nik Lentz, both sides have verbally agreed.



As the tweet mentions, a date and location have not been revealed. Penn and Lentz are coming off losses. Penn dropped a unanimous decision to Clay Guida at UFC 237 back in May. Just one week after Penn competed, Lentz was stopped by Charles Oliveira via TKO.

Penn and Lentz have been involved in a bit of a beef over the last few years. Back in 2015, Lentz wrote a poem bashing Penn. This stemmed from criticisms hurled by Penn to nutritionist Mike Dolce at the time. Since that time, Lentz has continued to throw some verbal jabs.

“The Prodigy” will be in search of his first win since Nov. 2010. He hopes to snap a seven-fight skid. Lentz hasn’t been able to string together a solid winning streak in quite some time and he’d like to start with Penn. If he suffers a defeat to Penn, it’ll be the first time he’s lost two straight bouts since 2012.

