Dana White Says Conor McGregor is His Muhammad Ali & Mike Tyson

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White says Conor McGregor could be likened to his version of Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson.

McGregor is set for a massive payday when he takes on Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 229 on Oct. 6. McGregor will challenge “The Eagle” for the UFC lightweight title. The action will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the past, White has been against comparing anyone to late boxing legend Muhammad Ali. He isn’t afraid to say that McGregor is his version of Ali and Mike Tyson. Here’s what he had to say to FOX News (via MMAMania.com):

“He’s my [Muhammad] Ali. He’s my [Mike] Tyson. He burst onto the scene and I knew the minute I sat down and had dinner with him that this kid was going to be a star. I didn’t know if he’d be able to fight and I didn’t know if he’d be able to win a title, but I knew he was going to be a star.”

McGregor hasn’t been seen inside the Octagon since Nov. 2016. He defeated Eddie Alvarez in the UFC’s Madison Square Garden debut at UFC 205. The “Notorious” one went on to compete against Floyd Mayweather in a “money fight” boxing match in Aug. 2017. It’s no secret that McGregor is a polarizing figure in the mainstream media. He’s introduced a swarm of new casual fans to the sport of mixed martial arts.

As far as his bout with Nurmagomedov is concerned, many are either expecting a quick knockout win for McGregor or a grappling clinic in favor of “The Eagle.” Renowned MMA coach Firas Zahabi recently said he doesn’t see the fight being competitive.

Do you think Conor McGregor’s popularity will hold up at the conclusion of UFC 229?