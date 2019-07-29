Dana White Says Conor McGregor Behind Tony Ferguson For Lightweight Title Shot

Conor McGregor has been clamoring for a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov ever since he lost at UFC 229. Although the Irishman has not fought since then, he still believes he is the next worthy contender.

But, according to UFC president, Dana White, he says who is next in line for the lightweight title after Nurmagomedov fights Dustin Poirier.

“Ferguson is the one who’s next in line,” White said to TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter (h/t BJPENN.com). “Then it would be Conor.”

For why it is Ferguson over McGregor. Well, White says they go by the rankings and “El Cucuy” is ranked ahead of the Irishman.

Ferguson is also on a 12-fight winning streak with his last loss coming back in 2012 and has still yet to fight for the undisputed title. He no doubt deserves the next shot, and the fight against Nurmagomedov is one many fans want to see. Whether or not it happens it to be seen.

But, White says it will be Ferguson getting the next shot. However, money always talks and having the Irishman fight for the title next would no doubt do big business.