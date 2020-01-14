Dana White Says Conor McGregor Is ‘Very Focused’ On Khabib Nurmagomedov Rematch

Ever since Conor McGregor lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 he has been open about wanting a rematch.

Although he is not getting an immediate rematch as he wanted, as he will battle Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, the goal is to still fight the Russian. He makes it known he is only focused on Nurmagomedov and not Jorge Masvidal as some speculate according to UFC president, Dana White.

“Here’s the thing: Realistically, Conor believes that Khabib vs. Tony Ferguson will not happen,” White told TMZ Sports (via MMA Junkie). “We’ve tried to do this fight many, many times. Conor believes it won’t happen. Conor wanted to do this fight [with Cerrone] at 170 because he wants to turn right around and jump in and fight Khabib if that fight [with Ferguson] doesn’t happen. So again, we’ll see how this plays out. We’ll see what happens after this, and Conor is very focused on that rematch with Khabib.”

McGregor has said he is the backup fight for Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson at UFC 249 as he doesn’t believe the bout will take place. But, in order to secure that spot he needs to beat Cerrone on Saturday and then believes he will get his rematch with the undefeated Dagestani champion.