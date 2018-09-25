Dana White says Conor McGregor is worth any headaches he may cause the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

McGregor dialed up his antics during the UFC 229 press conference. With his usual swag and tardiness, McGregor didn’t hesitate to promote his new Proper No. Twelve Irish whiskey while blasting Khabib Nurmagomedov and calling him a coward to the Chechen people. He also had some personal barbs for Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz.

Dana White Says Conor McGregor is Worth Dealing With Shenanigans

It’s no secret that McGregor’s star power has given him some leeway in the UFC. Nothing was more evident than when McGregor attacked a fighter bus two days before UFC 223 and caused two fighters to pull out of the card. Once McGregor was able to avoid jail time, there was no punishment handed out by the UFC. During a recent appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up,” White said McGregor is worth the headaches (via MMA Weekly):

“Conor works very well with us. We’ve worked very well with him. There are obviously certain things you have to deal with, with a Conor McGregor. He’s worth it. For example, the New York thing. The fact that he thought he could come here and have this beef with Khabib in the middle of New York City and the way that it was done, that’s obviously the craziest thing. Normal, typical stuff for Conor — showing up an hour late for the press conference.”

McGregor will challenge Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight title on Oct. 6. White claims the pay-per-view buyrate is trending towards 2.5 million. The championship showdown will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC 229, so be sure to stick with us for live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

Do you think the UFC will eventually have to draw the line with Conor McGregor?