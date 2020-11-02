Dana White Says Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 2 Is A Done Deal

Conor McGregor will be fighting Dustin Poirier in January, according to Dana White.

McGregor announced he accepted the UFC’s offer to rematch Poirier on January 23 last month. Immediately, people wondered if the fight would actually happen, but it appears the fight will happen.

After UFC Vegas 12, White was speaking to reporters and was asked about the fight and said it was a done deal “as far as I know.” With the scrap being a done deal, fans should expect some sort of official announcement and promo video on an upcoming UFC broadcast.

Conor McGregor returned to the Octagon in January with a 40-second TKO win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. After the fight, the Irishman called to fight two more times in 2020 but that did not come to fruition. He then retired once again but will be coming back in January to rematch Poirier.

Dustin Poirier, meanwhile, returned to the win column in June with a hard-fought decision win over Dan Hooker. Before that, he suffered a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title after winning the interim belt over Max Holloway at UFC 256.

Whether or not an interim or vacant lightweight title will be on the line for McGregor-Poirier 2 is to be seen.