Dana White says Conor McGregor is set to break the record for the biggest payday in a single fight in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) history.

McGregor will challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight title on Oct. 6. The highly anticipated UFC 229 main event will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The “Notorious” one and Nurmagomedov appeared in a media-only press conference that provided several notable barbs.

Dana White Says Conor McGregor Will Receive Biggest Payday in UFC History

It’s no secret that Conor McGregor is the biggest draw in UFC history. McGregor has helped the UFC generate millions of dollars before he even took on Chad Mendes for the interim UFC featherweight title back in July 2015. McGregor drew a reported gate of $1,340,000 for his fight with Dennis Siver. This was before McGregor exploded and became a mainstream sports figure. Speaking to reporters following the UFC 229 presser, UFC president White said McGregor is due to make history again:

“Absolutely because I think it’s gonna be the biggest pay-per-view we’ve ever done. I was doing the rounds this morning on different networks and we were trending at 2.5 million pay-per-view buys. If you look it up and you know the history of pay-per-view, (it’s) one of the biggest ever not just in the UFC but everywhere. You’re up there with De La Hoya-Mayweather, you’re up there with Tyson vs. Lennox Lewis. Fights like that, so that’s where that thing was trending this morning. I don’t know what these numbers mean today, but it definitely doesn’t suck.”

MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC 229. You can expect us to keep you up to speed from the prelims to the main card. We’ve got you covered with live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

Do you see Conor McGregor’s popularity declining anytime soon?