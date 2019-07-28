Dana White Says Covington Will Receive Title Shot With Win Over Lawler

UFC president Dana White has once again committed to giving Colby Covington the next UFC welterweight title shot, but business must be handled first.

On Aug. 3, Covington will go one-on-one with Robbie Lawler. The bout will headline UFC Newark inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. It’ll be Covington’s first bout since June 2018. Covington was set to meet Tyron Woodley back in Sept. 2018, but underwent nasal surgery and has been out of action since.

Dana White Says Colby Covington Gets Title Shot With A Win

During the UFC 240 post-fight press conference, White told reporters that Covington will get his title opportunity against champion Kamaru Usman if he gets past Lawler (via MMAJunkie.com).

“Covington is next in line, and he stepped up, he took this Lawler fight, and he’ll get the (title fight),” White said.

White was also asked about the possibility of booking Jorge Masvidal vs. Leon Edwards. Masvidal and Edwards have a beef brewing, which stems from a backstage incident back in March. White said he likes the idea.

“Yeah, that’s definitely a good fight to make,” White said. “Question is, where do you do that fight and how much security are we going to have?

“Welterweight division is ridiculous right now – stacked with talent and stacked with unbelievable fights, impossibilities.”



