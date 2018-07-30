Dana White Says Cyborg vs. Nunes Is “The Fight To Make”

A huge superfight between two UFC women’s champions is in the mix.

In the past several months there have been rumors of a fight between 145-pound champion Cris Cyborg and bantamweight queen Amanda Nunes.

The two Brazilian knockout artists have dominated their respective divisions. Fans would love to see a match-up between the two sluggers, and now it’s more possible than ever.

UFC President Dana White has confirmed interest in making the fight happen. He recently spoke to media after the UFC on FOX 30 weigh-ins and shared that he believes Cyborg vs. Nunes is “the fight to make” (via MMA Mania):

“That’s the fight to make,” White said. “I don’t know when we’ll get it done, but that’s the fight to make.

“That’s the fight I want, I know that’s the fight the fans want, and it’s the fight we need to get done. We’ll get it done.”

