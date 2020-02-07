Dana White Says Daniel Cormier Has Been Offered Fights, Only Interested In Stipe Miocic Trilogy

Daniel Cormier is only interested in the Stipe Miocic trilogy, according to UFC president, Dana White.

Cormier said he was going to retire by March of last year before he turned 40. Yet, he ended up delaying that until August when he fought Miocic again and suffered a fourth-round TKO loss to lose the heavyweight title in the rematch after knocking out Miocic the first time they fought.

Since the loss, Daniel Cormier has made it clear he wants the trilogy as White has even offered him other fights.

“It’s very clear,” White said to ESPN of the status of the heavyweight division. “[Miocic] is hurt. When he’s not, we’ll make the fight. You saw Cormier basically come out and say, ‘Stipe has the ability to retire me. If he doesn’t take this fight, I’m going to retire.’ We’ll see how this thing plays out.

“I have offered him other fights,” White said of Cormier. “[But] he feels Stipe is the fight he can get up for. That’s what he wants. And he doesn’t want anyone else. I can’t make him fight anyone else. He needs to do it. I’d like to see that fight happen.”

Currently, Miocic is sidelined due to an eye injury so when he will return is to be seen. And, whether or not Cormier continues to wait is to be seen.