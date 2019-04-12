Dana White Says Daniel Cormier vs. Brock Lesnar May Not Happen Next

As much as UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier wants to face Brock Lesnar next, the fight may not happen after all.

Speculation has been running wild for weeks that Lesnar would return to the UFC following his most recent run in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) came to an end. Lesnar then dropped the WWE Universal title at WrestleMania 35 in early April, which seemed to signal an even greater chance that he was returning to the UFC to challenge Cormier for heavyweight gold.

Now according to UFC president Dana White, the potential Cormier vs. Lesnar fight may be off the title entirely.

“Seriously, that fight isn’t even in the works,” White said on Friday during the UFC’s special kickoff press conference. “That might not even happen first. Nothing happened, we haven’t even talked to Brock. I don’t know if he’ll fight again, but we don’t have a date for him right now. First fight [for Cormier] might be Stipe [Miocic].”

That news will certainly appease Miocic, who has been banging the drum for a rematch against Cormier after suffering a first round knockout loss to him last July.

Miocic was the longest reigning heavyweight champion in UFC history before Cormier defeated him for the title at UFC 226.

While all signs were pointing towards Cormier defending his belt in August after recovering from a back injury, White says nothing is set in stone right now because the heavyweight champion is still not entirely certain when he can fight again.

As far as Lesnar goes, White says he still hasn’t spoken to him any time recently so he’s not sure what his plans are now or in the future but the UFC isn’t going to wait around much longer to find out.

“We’ve gotta wait for Cormier. Cormier went back in the gym I think two weeks ago and did a light workout. He’s still not healthy,” White said. “So as soon as he’s healthy to fight, we can make a decision on when we can do him and if it’s Stipe.

“Nothing happened [with Lesnar]. That was what we wanted to do, but Brock and I haven’t even talked. Like I’ve said many times, when Brock Lesnar is ready, he’ll call me.”