Dana White Says Daniel Cormier’s Exit Could Match GSP’s With UFC 252 Win

UFC president Dana White believes Daniel Cormier would be tied with Georges St-Pierre for the best MMA exit if he emerges victorious at UFC 252.

Cormier will challenge Stipe Miocic for the UFC heavyweight title on Aug. 15. The title bout will headline UFC 252 inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. This will be the third encounter between the two.

Dana White Says Daniel Cormier’s Exit Could Be Comparable To GSP’s

White had a chat with Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin Iole and shared his belief that Cormier’s MMA exit would be just as memorable as GSP’s if he can defeat Miocic in the rubber match (h/t MMAFighting).

“He’d be neck and neck for greatest exit with [Georges] St-Pierre,” White said on Wednesday during a live-streamed chat with Yahoo! Sports Kevin Iole. “I mean, GSP left with the title, then came back, won the 185-pound title, and then left again.”

St-Pierre’s last bout was back in Nov. 2017. He choked out Michael Bisping to capture the UFC middleweight title inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. “Rush” vacated the championship and retired in Feb. 2019.

White went on to say that the winner of Miocic vs. Cormier III will settle the heavyweight GOAT debate.

“The beautiful thing about this one is, it’s probably the best trilogy we’ve ever had in the UFC, and it’s for the heavyweight championship, and to determine who’s the GOAT,” White said.

Cormier insists that he will retire regardless of the outcome of his trilogy bout with Miocic. “DC” and Miocic are 1-1 against one another. Cormier struck first with his first-round knockout win over Miocic back in July 2018 to capture the heavyweight gold. Miocic regained the title with a fourth-round TKO over Cormier in Aug. 2019.

Stick with MMA News for live coverage of UFC 252 this weekend.