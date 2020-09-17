Dana White Says Dustin Poirier “Doesn’t Want To Fight”

UFC President Dana White says that Dustin Poirier has negotiated himself out of a fight with Tony Ferguson. In speaking of the negotiations, White said that Poirier “doesn’t want to fight”, a line he has used for other fighters in the past when negotiations appear to have broken down.

Additionally, White says they have another opponent for Tony Ferguson for UFC 254 on October 24th.

“Listen, I like Dustin,” White said following the Tuesday Night Contender series this week. “I’m not going to sit up here and say anything negative about Dustin. He’s a great kid. I don’t know if it was he didn’t want to fight in Abu Dhabi or what his deal was, he didn’t want to fight. There’s a lot of different ways to turn down a fight.

“Negotiating yourself out of one is one of the ways you can do it. So for whatever reason, he didn’t want to take this fight. Only he knows that,” White continued.

Poirier himself denied the accusations on Twitter.

I WANT THE FIGHT https://t.co/fGrTT8QFbY — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 16, 2020

Tony Ferguson sent out the following in support of Poirier:

“Here’s Lookin’ At You Kid” Pay the man @danawhite @ufc Love ya’ll but let’s give the Hardcore & Casual fans what they deserve, a good fight Sir ⚔️🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 @DustinPoirier #ufc254 pic.twitter.com/uVwwZIUtSd — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) September 14, 2020

Michael Chandler to Face Tony Ferguson?

One name that has surfaced as a possible new opponent for Ferguson is Michael Chandler. According to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, the UFC is in advanced talks for Chandler to face Ferguson at UFC 254.