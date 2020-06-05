Dana White Says Gilbert Burns Could Be Next In Line For UFC Welterweight Title Shot

Gilbert Burns may be on his way to a UFC welterweight title opportunity.

Burns make quite the statement at UFC on ESPN 9. He shared the Octagon with former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. In the biggest test of his pro MMA career, Burns passed with flying colors. He defeated Woodley via unanimous decision in a one-sided affair. “Durinho” called for a welterweight title shot against champion Kamaru Usman. Burns and Usman are training partners at Sanford MMA, formerly known as Hard Knocks 365.

Gilbert Burns May Get Title Shot, Says Dana White

UFC president Dana White appeared on Steve-O’s Wild Ride! show. During his appearance, White said that Burns could be the lead candidate for a shot at Usman’s 170-pound gold (h/t MMAJunkie).

“You got Colby Covington, you got Jorge Masvidal, you got Leon Edwards and now obviously you’ve got Gilbert Burns,” White said. “The reality is, we’re going to reach out tomorrow and say: ‘Who wants the next fight? Who wants this fight? Who is ready to go? Who wants to fight Usman?’ If it’s Masvidal, Edwards or Burns.

“Burns told me that night, ‘Let’s turn this (expletive) right round, I’ll fight Usman now. I’m ready.’ I love that kind of (expletive). When you’re that guy, it’s highly likely you’re getting that (expletive) fight.”

Burns is riding a six-fight winning streak. In that span, he’s beaten Woodley, Demian Maia, Gunnar Nelson, Alexey Kunchenko, Mike Davis, and Olivier Aubin-Mercier. “Durinho” hasn’t suffered a loss since July 2018. That was a lightweight tilt against Dan Hooker.

The other names White mentioned also make a strong case for a title opportunity. Leon Edwards is on an eight-fight winning streak. He hasn’t lost since Dec. 2015 and that defeat was at the hands of Usman. Jorge Masvidal has a three-fight winning streak and he finished all three of those opponents (Darren Till, Ben Askren, Nate Diaz). Finally, Colby Covington gave Usman his toughest test under the UFC banner yet. While “Chaos” lost via fifth-round TKO, there’s no denying how competitive the fight was.