Dana White Says He ‘100 Percent’ Knew Nate Diaz Wasn’t Cheating

UFC president Dana White has publicly backed Nate Diaz’s claim that he didn’t try to cheat the system.

When Diaz announced that he was off the UFC 244 card due to elevated levels being found in his drug test, it left the MMA world stunned and confused. Diaz doesn’t eat meat and has only taken natural food supplements. This was proven when the contaminated substance in question was an organic, vegan, plant-based daily multivitamin. As a result, Diaz’s main event bout with Jorge Masvidal is still on for Nov. 2.

Dana White Publicly Clears Nate Diaz’s Name

Diaz took to social media in a now-deleted tweet and demanded that his name be cleared by UFC president White and co.

“Clear my name or I ain’t doin sh*t.”

UFC executives quickly cleared Diaz’s name, saying that he is not a cheater. White also shared this stance on Twitter.

The fight is ON!!! I 100% knew Nate wasn't taking anything to cheat. #UFC244 November 2, MSG. #BMF pic.twitter.com/U9VEOPT0Ul — Dana White (@danawhite) October 26, 2019

UFC 244 takes place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Diaz and Masvidal will be competing for the one-time-only BMF championship. Diaz is hoping to capitalize off his successful return bout against Anthony Pettis back in August. Meanwhile, Masvidal is looking to extend his winning streak to three.

In the co-main event, Darren Till moves up in weight to take on Kelvin Gastelum in a middleweight clash. Also on the main card, Stephen Thompson will collide with Vicente Luque, Derrick Lewis meets Blagoy Ivanov, and Kevin Lee does battle with Gregor Gillespie.