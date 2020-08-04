Dana White Says He Guarantees Conor McGregor Will Not Fight Again In 2020

Conor McGregor’s so-called season will only have one fight.

In late 2019, McGregor announced his return to MMA and said 2020 would be his season. His plan was to fight three times with his final fight of the year being for the lightweight title in a rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Yet, that is far from what happened as McGregor fought in January earning a first-round knockout over Donald Cerrone. But, since then, has yet to get a fight booked and now Dana White says the Irishman will not fight again in 2020.

“This year, he’s retired,” White said on Barstool Sports’ My Mom’s Basement. (h/t MMAJunkie). “He doesn’t have a fight this year, and he won’t have a fight this year. Conor McGregor will not fight in 2020.

“I’m not saying he won’t fight in 2021, but I’m telling you we don’t have a fight planned for him in 2021,” he continued. “But I guarantee you he will not fight in 2020. Conor McGregor is retired.”

It is no doubt disappointing to see McGregor not fight again in 2020. He had stayed out of trouble this year and was healthy and wanting to fight. But, for whatever reason, the UFC did not book him in any fights and he is now on the sidelines, retired, even though many doubt his retirement is real.

So, the next time anyone will see Conor McGregor make the walk to the Octagon is 2021 at the earliest. And, the hope for him and the UFC is fans will be back in attendance.