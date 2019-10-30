Dana White Says He Has No Regrets Over Ben Askren-Demetrious Johnson Trade

It has been just over a year since Ben Askren was traded to the UFC for Demetrious Johnson who was going to ONE Championship. Immediately, people wondered who got the better of the deal, and since the trade Askren has gone 1-2 while Johnson has gone 3-0.

Even though Askren has lost two in a row, the UFC president in Dana White says he has no regrets over the trade.

“No regrets, whatsoever,” White said, of the trade to The Schmo. “That fight was incredible over the weekend. Loved that fight. Fun fight to watch. Ben brought a lot of hype to the UFC. People were excited about him coming in and fighting and seeing what he could do.

“The fight with Ben and Masvidal was what built Masvidal into what he is right now and going into this weekend. Without Askren, that doesn’t happen.”

Even despite what some say, Dana White says he likes Ben Askren. And, he is happy with what he has done brought to the promotion.

“People always think there’s some type of animosity between us and I get excited if he doesn’t win a fight or whatever,” White said. “I like Ben Askren. I like what Ben Askren has brought to the UFC in the three fights that he’s been here, and we’ll see what’s next for him.”