Dana White Says He & Justin Gaethje Need To Get On The Same Page

UFC president Dana White wants to have a sitdown with Justin Gaethje.

It’s no secret that Gaethje isn’t happy with the UFC lightweight title picture. Conor McGregor is set to jump the line and face the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson. It appears there is a disconnect as White claims Gaethje has turned down numerous fights. Despite the disagreement, White insists that he likes Gaethje and wants to clear the air.

White Wants To Talk With Gaethje

During the UFC 246 post-fight press conference, White said he’s aware that things are a bit shaky with Gaethje and he wants to correct it (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“There’s been all this, ‘What about Justin Gaethje’ stuff. The reality is, me and Justin Gaethje need to sit down and talk face to face and have a meeting,” White said. “So, we’ll probably do that in the next few weeks and sit down with him. I like Gaethje. Gaethje’s a great kid, and he’s a super talented guy, and he and I need to get on the same page.”

Gaethje is riding a three-fight winning streak. In his current span, he’s stopped all of his opponents in the first round. His recent victims include Donald Cerrone, Edson Barboza, and James Vick.

Do you think Dana White and Justin Gaethje will be able to sort things out?