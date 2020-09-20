Dana White Says He Needs To Talk To Donald Cerrone About Retirement

Donald Cerrone fought to a majority draw with Niko Price last night at UFC Las Vegas 11. Price was deducted a point in the 1st round due to repeated eye pokes. At the post-event press conference, UFC President Dana White suggested that he was going to talk with Cerrone about possibly retiring.

“The win for him tonight was he was on his way out in the first 30-seconds of the first round. He fought back, he’s tough, he’s durable and I love Cowboy and I know this is going to f***ing crush him and break his heart but it’s time to have a conversation with him.”

Price and Cerrone expressed wanting to run it back again after the fight. White was asked about a potential rematch between the two but did not appear enthusiastic with the idea.

“I need to talk to him,” White responded. “Me and him need to have a conversation.”

Cerrone has gone 5 fights now without a win. Prior to his draw with Price, Cerrone dropped bouts to Anthony Pettis, Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje, and Tony Ferguson. His last win came against Al Iaquinta on May 4th, 2019.