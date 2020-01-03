Dana White Says He Regrets Not Booking Brock Lesnar vs. Fedor Emelianenko

Dana White has been making fights for a long time, and he really only has one regret about a scrap he never made. That is booking Brock Lesnar vs. Fedor Emelianenko when both were at the top of the sport and the heavyweight division.

Lesnar and Emelianenko were two of the biggest stars in the sport and they wanted to do it in a stadium in Texas. Yet, the UFC couldn’t get a deal done with the Russian.

“The only fight that I wanted to make that was never made was Brock Lesnar vs. Fedor Emelianenko,” White said to UFC.com. “We were going to do it at Texas Stadium. But I couldn’t get a deal done with Fedor, so it never happened.”

Emelianenko is one of the best fighters to never compete in the UFC, but the promotion did try to sign him several times.

Back in 2013, he spoke about the possible Emelianenko vs. Lesnar, where Dana White says the death of Fedor’s dad ended those talks.

“We were in deep talks with [Emelianenko],” White said in January 2013 (via MMA Junkie). “We were that close to signing him recently, right before his dad died. We were right there. When I was talking about doing the big Dallas, Texas, stadium show? It was going to be Brock Lesnar vs. [Fedor Emelianenko].

“Remember when I met with him and said it didn’t go well? It actually went well. It went well, and Brock wanted to fight Fedor. Then [Fedor’s] dad died, and he was done.”

There is no question Brock Lesnar vs. Fedor Emelianenko would have been a massive fight. Since then, both have gone their own ways with Lesnar competing in WWE and Emelianenko on his retirement tour in Bellator.