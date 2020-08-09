Dana White Says He Remains In Talks With Floyd Mayweather

UFC president Dana White is still in talks with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

In late 2019, White and Mayweather teased a partnership of sorts. Mayweather hinted at a “spectacular event” in 2020. He followed that up by claiming he would be coming out of retirement. White later confirmed that a verbal agreement was in place and all that was left to do was to put pen on paper.

Dana White Still Speaking To Floyd Mayweather

While things appeared to be going smoothly with White and Team Mayweather, the coronavirus pandemic reared its ugly head. Speaking to TMZ Sports, White confirmed that he’s still in talks with Mayweather.

“Floyd and I still have dialogue and go back and forth. We’re still interested on both sides.”

When asked if there’s potential for a rematch between Mayweather and Conor McGregor, White said the “Notorious” one isn’t factored into his plans as long as he considered himself to be retired.

“When I’m doing things right now and running business, I don’t even think about Conor. Conor is retired. As of right here now today, Conor is retired until Conor tells me differently, I’m not trying to make any fights for Conor.”

Back in Aug. 2017, Mayweather and McGregor competed in a mega boxing match. This was dubbed the “Money Fight.” Mayweather ended up winning the bout via 10th-round TKO. Since that match, McGregor has been clamoring for a rematch. Mayweather has also expressed interest in a second showdown with “Mystic Mac.”