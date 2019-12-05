Dana White Says He Talked To Tyson Fury On MMA Career: ‘He Really Is Interested In Fighting’

Dana White says he has talked to the lineal heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury about a move to MMA.

Fury has said he wants to fight in the UFC when his boxing career is over, yet White has been skeptical about it. However, speaking on Washington-based 106.7 FM, the UFC boss said Fury truly is interested in competing in MMA.

“It’s interesting,” White said (via MMA Junkie). “He and I talked the other day. We talked. So he really is interested in fighting, so I respect that. We’ll see. We’ll see what happens.”

Before Fury and White can start working together, the Englishman must finish off his boxing contract. That, of course, means rematching Deontay Wilder in February, and after that, White says only the future will know what will happen.

“Let’s see what happens with his boxing career,” White said. “He’s got this rematch coming up with Wilder, which is obviously huge and a fun fight for the heavyweight division. You’ve got (Andy) Ruiz and (Anthony) Joshua fighting this weekend … So we’ll see how that goes, and we’ll see what happens.”

Tyson Fury has said he wants to fight Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou so there are potential opponents for him to make his MMA debut against.