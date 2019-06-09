Dana White Says He’ll Never Doubt Henry Cejudo Again

Henry Cejudo had a chance to make history in the main event of UFC 238. He was looking to become just the fourth person in UFC history to hold two belts simultaneously. And, he did just that beating Marlon Moraes by TKO.

Now, after the fight, UFC President, Dana White says he will never doubt Cejudo ever again.

“I’m blown away by his performance. I’m never gonna doubt that kid again,” White said at the post-fight press conference (h/t MMAFighting). “Tonight, going into this fight, Moraes is bigger, stronger, explosive, has a ton of weapons, and he was busting his legs up. Cejudo, what he did tonight he did it with no legs too. That guy had no legs left. I thought this fight was 10-12 leg kicks away from being over and the way that he adapted in that second round and switched up the entire fight, running right into Marlon and trading with him, then he puts him in the clinch and hits him with, like, 10 knees to the face. The knees to the body that he was hitting him with, it was unbelievable. I am blown away.

“This guy has heard it all from, ‘You didn’t really beat Demetrious,’ ‘It was a fluke when you knocked out T.J.’ You can’t deny the guy anymore. He’s awesome.”

Now, the question is for what is next for Cejudo? But, defending both titles is possible according to the UFC President.

“I said if he could get through Marlon Moraes, absolutely. Does anyone in this room think he couldn’t defend both titles?” White said. “After the Marlon fight, I’m blown away by it. He didn’t just go in there and try to wrestle and put him against the fence and get on top of him. He ran right into him and… f*ckin’ wow, I’m blown away.”