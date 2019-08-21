Dana White Says Henry Cejudo Needs To Defend Flyweight Title Or Vacate

Henry Cejudo has been saying he is ‘Triple-C’, yet he is close to becoming ‘Double-C’ if he does not defend the flyweight title soon. According to UFC president, Dana White ‘Triple-C’ needs to fight Joseph Benavidez next or he will have to vacate the title.

“Right now, we have some things playing out at 135 pounds. What we’d like to see Cejudo do is defend his title against (Joseph) Benavidez,” UFC president Dana White after the Contender Series (h/t MMA Fighting). “Benavidez is ready.

“It’s the right thing to do. If he can’t, then he needs to give up one of the belts.”

It is interesting to see White want the flyweight title defended as many thought the division was no more. And, given how deep bantamweight is, the UFC boss wants the division to have a few more fights to figure out who is next in line.

“He needs to defend that (flyweight) title,” White said. “First of all, we’re playing some things out to see who’s going to be the next challenger at 35. Benavidez is ready to go. He deserves it and he’s got a win over Cejudo.”

So, the flyweight savior must fight at flyweight next or he will be stripped or have to vacate the belt.