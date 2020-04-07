Dana White Says He’s Secured A Private Island To Host UFC Events, Says UFC 249 Will Be Safe For Fighters

Dana White has been adamant he wants UFC events to continue despite the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down the world. He announced the full UFC 249 card on Monday but wouldn’t say where the location is.

The event’s location still hasn’t been revealed but White did say that he has a venue secured for two months. On top of that, he’s closing in on securing a private island for more UFC events.

“I locked this venue [that will host UFC events] for two months,” White told TMZ on Monday (h/t MMA Junkie). “I have this venue for two months, and we’re setting up shop here. We’re going to be pumping out fights every week. I’m also a day or two away from securing a private island. I have a private island that I’ve secured. We’re getting the infrastructure put in now, so I’m going to start doing the international fights, too, with the international fighters.

“I’m not going to be able to get the international fighters, all of them into the U.S., so I have a private island. I’m going to start flying them all into the private island and start doing international fights from there. So as of April 18, the UFC is back up and running. … We have all our own planes and everything we’re going to fly into the island with the fighters.”

UFC 249 still be a pay-per-view with the prelims being on ESPN.

Although White wouldn’t say where the location is, he says everyone will be tested for COVID-19 throughout fight week.

“Everyone is going to be tested and tested and tested,” White said. “We’re going to make sure healthy athletes, healthy athletic commission people, healthy judges, referees, my production people, and everyone there is going to be healthy. We’re going to make sure everybody is going to be safe before, during and after the fights.”