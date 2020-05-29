Dana White Says Jon Jones’ Asking Price For Francis Ngannou Bout Is ‘Absurd’

UFC president Dana White has revealed why Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou won’t be happening anytime soon.

Jones has been teasing a move up to the heavyweight division over the years. “Bones” has ruled the roost at light heavyweight but many feel a move up in weight class could be inevitable. Jones appeared to set his sights on Ngannou and “The Predator” also expressed interest in the matchup.

White Says Jones Wants Too Much Money For Ngannou Fight

Jones eventually revealed that negotiations with the UFC broke down as the promotion didn’t want to raise his pay for a showdown with Ngannou. Speaking to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, White explained why Jones vs. Ngannou isn’t happening (via BJPenn.com).

"For the amount of money [Jon Jones is] asking for, it’s not gonna happen. You couldn’t be asking for a more absurd amount of money at a worse time.”@danawhite on why Jones vs. Ngannou won't happen right now (via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/JrNewyK4d3 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 28, 2020

“Listen, it’s one thing if you come out and say yeah listen I want a little more money. The amount of money that Jon Jones wanted [is a lot]. First of all, in the light heavyweight division, the Dominick Reyes fight is a fight that makes sense,” White explained. “So, is Jon Jones going to fight Francis Ngannou then try and take a run at the heavyweight title? I don’t believe that. He’s never wanted to move to heavyweight before. For the amount of money he is asking for, it’s not going to happen. You couldn’t be asking for a more absurd amount of money at a worse time.”

Jones’ next bout will likely be a title defense against either Dominick Reyes in a rematch or Jan Blachowicz. Jones earned a controversial unanimous decision victory over Reyes back in Feb. 2020. That same month, “Bones” sat near Octagon side to witness Blachowicz knock Corey Anderson out.

Ngannou is coming off a quick knockout victory over Jairzinho Rozenstruik. “The Predator” is likely due for a heavyweight title opportunity but he isn’t interested in waiting for the Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier trilogy bout to transpire.