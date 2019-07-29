Dana White Says Jon Jones Will Be Fine After Seeing Video Of Strip Club Incident

UFC president Dana White has seen footage of Jon Jones’ alleged strip club incident and feels “Bones” will be cleared of any wrongdoing.

Jones is facing a battery charge stemming from an alleged incident inside at TD’s Eubank Showroom in Albuquerque, New Mexico back in April. A waitress claims that Jones slapped her “inappropriately” and forced her on his lap as he kissed her neck. She also claims that Jones put her in a chokehold and kept touching her until he decided to leave despite being asked to stop. Jones and his representative have denied the claims.

White Weighs In On Allegation Against Jones After Watching Video

White spoke to reporters during the UFC 240 post-fight press conference and revealed he saw footage of the alleged strip club incident. From what he could gather, White walked away feeling that Jones will be fine (via MMAJunkie.com).

“I actually haven’t talked to Jon, but I don’t want to get into that whole thing,” White said. “But I can tell you this: I saw some videos, (and) Jon Jones will be fighting again.

“That’s sad, sad that something like that would happen to him,” White added. “It’s hard to give Jon Jones the benefit of the doubt until you see the videos, so I think Jon Jones is going to be fine.”