Dana White Says Jon Jones Will Not Be Punished By UFC

UFC president Dana White says Jon Jones will not be suspended or stripped of his light heavyweight gold.

Jones found himself in trouble with the law again back in March. Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico responded to a complaint of gunshots. Jones was found in his car and the cops on duty suspected alcohol use. Jones ended up being arrested on charges of aggravated DWI, negligent use of a firearm, possession of an open container and driving without proof of insurance.

Dana White Says Jon Jones Won’t Be Punished

Jones ended up reaching a plea deal that saw him only get hit with the DWI charge. Speaking to Combate, White said that Jones won’t face any penalties from the UFC (via Google Chrome’s translate tool).

“We haven’t spoken (since prison), but I hope he’ll fight later this year. For my part, there will be no penalty.”

As part of his plea deal, Jones must be under probation for one year. He also had to undergo four days’ house arrest. In addition, Jones must enter a 90-day drug treatment program, install an ignition interlock device in his car, and pay a $500 fine. He is also required to complete 48 hours of community service.

After reaching the plea deal, Jones issued the following statement to TMZ Sports through his rep, Denise White.

“While we all work to understand and cope with stress and uncertainties surrounding the current state of our world, I want to express how truly disappointed I am that I have become the source of a negative headline again, especially during these trying times.”

“I am disappointed for letting down the people I care about the most, my family, friends and my fans. This morning I entered into a plea deal with the Albuquerque DA’s office. I accept full responsibility for my actions and I know that I have some personal work to do to which involves the unhealthy relationship I have with alcohol.”

“I have dedicated so much time and energy to improve my community, and I will not allow this personal setback to hinder my work within the community when we need it most. I truly appreciate the support I have received from the community of Albuquerque and all my fans around the world. I very much look forward to putting this behind me.”

“Thank you all for your continued love and support and please take care of yourselves.”