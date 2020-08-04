Dana White Says Jon Jones Won’t Be Stripped Of UFC Title At This Time

UFC president Dana White says he has no plans of stripping Jon Jones of the light heavyweight title at this time.

Jones and the UFC are currently at a standstill. The issues began when Jones asked for higher pay to make the move to heavyweight for a showdown with Francis Ngannou. “Bones” claimed the promotion wouldn’t even entertain a bump up in pay, while White said Jones demanded money in the $30 million range.

Jon Jones Not Being Stripped Of UFC Gold Just Yet

Jones has threatened to vacate the 205-pound championship and even said he’s willing to sit out multiple years until the UFC makes some changes. Speaking to Barstool Sports, White said things are still up in the air with Jones (h/t BJPenn.com).

“You know as much as I know. The last time he said he wasn’t fighting, so he isn’t fighting,” Dana White said to Barstool Sports. “We are feeling this thing out. When it is time for him to fight, we will see.”

With that said, the UFC boss doesn’t plan to strip Jones of the light heavyweight championship at this time.

“Not as of yet,” he said.

Jones was last seen in action back in February. He successfully defended his UFC light heavyweight gold against Dominick Reyes via unanimous decision. Before the failed talks of a heavyweight move created this stalemate with the UFC, many expected Jones to either fight Reyes in a rematch or take on Jan Blachowicz next.

Jones has been dominant at light heavyweight for years but many agree he’s been slowing down a bit lately. That’s why some feel now would be the perfect time for “Bones” to transition to the heavyweight division. Whether or not Jones and the UFC can make good on a new deal remains to be seen.