Dana White Says Khabib Nurmagomedov Could Face Tony Ferguson After Justin Gaethje

MMA fans have wanted to see a fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson for years now. Numerous times the fight has been scheduled, looked as though it would happen, and then fell apart for one reason or another.

UFC President Dana White recently spoke to SI.com about once again booking the fight some have referred to as “cursed”. He noted that if Khabib defeats Gaethje, he hopes to schedule him against Ferguson next.

“If Khabib does beat Gaethje, you get Tony Ferguson another fight, which we’re working on right now. And hopefully, that fight with Khabib happens because I know people want to see it,” White said.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a fight fall apart as many times as those two. It almost scares me to make the fight again. What’s going to happen? An asteroid comes to Earth? That’s the level of bad this thing is,” White continued.

Ferguson’s last fight was in May. He was finished in the 5th round by Justin Gaethje at UFC 249.

As for Khabib, his fight at UFC 254 against Justin Gaethje will come just a few months after his last fight. He submitted Dustin Poirier via rear-naked choke at UFC 242 back in September.