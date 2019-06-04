Dana White Says Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor 2 Could ‘Absolutely’ Happen

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor 2 isn’t far fetched.

Nurmagomedov’s next bout will be a title unification match on Sept. 7. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder will take on interim champion Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 242. The event will be held in Abi Dhabi.

Khabib vs. McGregor Rematch On The Way?

Back in Oct. 2018, Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor in the main event of UFC 229. The two bitter rivals still exchange harsh words to the point where some are worried that things will spill outside the Octagon once again. During an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter, UFC president Dana White said a rematch is possible down the line (via MMAFighting.com‘s Damon Martin):

“Conor wants that fight. Conor wants the rematch with Khabib. All these guys have been fighting, again, this thing’s going to play out this weekend and then Sept. 7 in Abu Dhabi, and then we’ll figure out what’s next for Conor. I could, I absolutely could [see a rematch].”

McGregor was initially in negotiations with the UFC for a July return. The two sides couldn’t come to terms on a deal as McGregor didn’t want to take a co-headlining spot unless he was given ownership stake in the UFC.