Dana White Says Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor 2 Is ‘Absolutely Possible’ After UFC 242

Conor McGregor has been calling for a rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov and he could very well get one.

Ever since he lost the fight at UFC 229, the Irishman has said he made mistakes and wants that fight back. But, Nurmagomedov is set to fight Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 first. After that though? Well, should he win, Dana White says that rematch could happen.

“It would be a massive fight and it’s absolutely possible, yes,” White said to Rich Eisen (h/t MMA Fighting). “I think McGregor is gonna come back at the beginning of next year. So, realistically, all these guys are looking at September to see what happens with Khabib and Poirier. After that fight plays out, I think there’s gonna be a lot of movement going on.

“To Conor’s credit and defense, you don’t see Conor running around filming movies,” White said. “If you look at his – he’s in great shape, he’s staying in shape, he’s training, and he’s seeing how this thing plays out.”

Although the lightweight division is stacked with contenders like Tony Ferguson, Justin Gaethje, and Donald Cerrone among others, McGregor could jump the queue. Why that is, is simple. Money.

“Any time there’s too much money involved, Rich, bet on it happening,” White concluded.