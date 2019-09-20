Dana White Says Khabib vs. GSP Possible If Tony Ferguson Is Unavailable

UFC president Dana White is finally opening up to the idea of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Georges St-Pierre.

Since St-Pierre expressed interest in a lightweight title bout with champion Nurmagomedov, White has been against the idea. The UFC boss has cited St-Pierre going back on his word as the reason. White gave St-Pierre a shot at the UFC middleweight title back in Nov. 2017 on the condition that he defend the gold if he won it. St-Pierre submitted Michael Bisping to capture the middleweight title, but he vacated it the following month.

White Open To Khabib vs. GSP If Ferguson Is Out

Speaking to TMZ Sports in New York City, White said that Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson is still the fight to make at 155 pounds (via MMAJunkie.com).

“Tony Ferguson is the fight that needs to happen,” White said. “We’ve tried to do it four other times, so hopefully we can get it done this time. But that’s the fight that makes sense.”

With that said, White would take a look at Nurmagomedov vs. St-Pierre if Ferguson isn’t available.

“That can happen, too,” White said. “We’ll see what happens with Tony. Tony’s had opportunities before that he didn’t take, so if he doesn’t, then I would be interested in talking about ‘GSP.’”

St-Pierre retired earlier this year. “Rush” has said that he’d be willing to hear an offer from the UFC if it makes sense. Nurmagomedov is coming off a third-round submission victory over Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi earlier this month.