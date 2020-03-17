Dana White Says Khabib vs. Tony Ferguson May Not Take Place In United States

UFC president Dana White is adamant that Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson will happen but it may not be in the United States.

Nurmagomedov was scheduled to put his UFC lightweight championship on the line against Ferguson inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Due to an executive order made in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the bout will no longer take place in New York. The planned April 18 date is still a go as the UFC is attempting to find a location and venue for the bout.

Dana White Insists Khabib vs. Ferguson Will Happen

Appearing on ESPN’s SportsCenter, White said that Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson remains in the cards (via MMAJunkie.com).

“We’re postponing the next three events, but Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib (on) April 18 is still on,” White said on ESPN’s SportsCenter. “That will still happen.”

With New York and Las Vegas out of the question, the UFC boss went on to say that “The Eagle” and “El Cucuy” may very well compete outside the United States.

“We’re going to follow these guidelines to not have more than 10 people in a room,” White said. “We’re hoping this all clears up by April. This fight is going to happen. No crowd – whatever it takes. It probably won’t even be in the United States, but this fight is going to happen.”

The UFC had to postpone three of their upcoming events after the Nevada State Athletic Commission suspended all sporting events. The promotion had planned to use its UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. Fight fans will have to wait to see if the UFC can follow through with Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson on the April 18 date.

Do you think the UFC will be able to go through with plans for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson on April 18, or will they have to postpone the matchup?