Dana White Says May 30 Event Will Be Held In Las Vegas

The UFC is returning home on May 30.

Since the promotion returned with three events in eight days in Jacksonville, Florida, White has made it clear they want to return to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Now, it appears he has gotten his wish.

White told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Wednesday that they “are a go on the 30th” in Las Vegas. But, the Nevada State Athletic Commission has yet to approve the return of combat sports and have just a week and a half to do so.

With White saying May 30 is a go in Las Vegas, it seems likely he knows the NSAC will lift the ban very soon to allow the UFC to host events at the Apex.

The May 30 card will be headlined by a welterweight bout between former champion, Tyron Woodley and Gilbert Burns. It will be the first time “The Chosen One” returns since he lost his title to Kamaru Usman at UFC 235 in March of 2018. For the Brazilian, he is 3-0 at welterweight and coming off a first-round knockout win over Demian Maia.

If the UFC is allowed to hold events at the Apex starting May 30 that will be their home for all future events as well.