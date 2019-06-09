Dana White Says Michelle Waterson Is ‘Definitely Not’ Next For Strawweight Title Shot

Back at UFC 237, the strawweight title was on the line. There, Rose Namajunas was looking to defend her title against Jessica Andrade. Ultimately, the Brazilian beat Namajunas to become the new champion. And, immediately after her win, there were a handful or worthy fights for her first title defense. Some of the names being Michelle Waterson, Tatiana Suarez, Rose Namajunas, and even Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Now, after UFC 238, it appears Tatiana Suarez is next as she beat Ansaroff in the number one contender bout. Suarez is undefeated and many believe she is a future champion. But, given no contracts are signed, it is still unknown. However, according to Dana White, it will not be Michelle Waterson getting the title shot.

“Michelle Waterson? Definitely not Michelle Waterson,” White said at the UFC 238 post-event news conference (h/t MMA Junkie). “Michelle Waterson doesn’t even want to fight until like September or October or something, and she’s ranked too low.”

Waterson is riding a three-fight winning streak and is currently ranked seventh in the division. “The Karate Hottie” would most likely need to win one more fight to get that elusive title shot if she is not next.