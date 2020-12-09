Dana White Says Roster Cuts Has Nothing To Do With Fighter Pay

Dana White says the upcoming roster purge has nothing to do with fighter pay.

Recently, it was announced that the Las Vegas-based promotion would be looking to cut 60-80 fighters. According to White, their roster got so inflated due to signing so many fighters on short notice they now need to trim their roster down ahead of 2021.

“We’ve been making these same moves every weekend for 20 years. We haven’t in the past few months. It has nothing to do with fighter pay or anything else. It just hasn’t been done in a few months during the pandemic. If I was trying to save money, I would be laying off employees like every other company in America right now. That’s how you save money during something like this. I have honored every fighter contract and have not laid off one employee during this pandemic,” White said to MMAJunkie.

According to the report, the roster is at 659 and the UFC wants to get that number into the 575-600 range. So, unfortunately, fighters will be getting cut in the very near future and we have already seen that. Yoel Romero was shockingly released as well as Rachael Ostovich after her last loss.