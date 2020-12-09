Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Home UFC

Dana White Says Roster Cuts Has Nothing To Do With Fighter Pay

By Cole Shelton
Dana White
Dana White (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Dana White says the upcoming roster purge has nothing to do with fighter pay.

Recently, it was announced that the Las Vegas-based promotion would be looking to cut 60-80 fighters. According to White, their roster got so inflated due to signing so many fighters on short notice they now need to trim their roster down ahead of 2021.

“We’ve been making these same moves every weekend for 20 years. We haven’t in the past few months. It has nothing to do with fighter pay or anything else. It just hasn’t been done in a few months during the pandemic. If I was trying to save money, I would be laying off employees like every other company in America right now. That’s how you save money during something like this. I have honored every fighter contract and have not laid off one employee during this pandemic,” White said to MMAJunkie.

According to the report, the roster is at 659 and the UFC wants to get that number into the 575-600 range. So, unfortunately, fighters will be getting cut in the very near future and we have already seen that. Yoel Romero was shockingly released as well as Rachael Ostovich after her last loss.

Latest MMA News

Scott Coker Explains Bellator’s Disinterest in Signing Yoel Romero

Bellator Clyde Aidoo -
Scott Coker has stated his reasons for his current lack of interest in recently released UFC great Yoel Romero. When Yoel Romero’s UFC release was...
Read more

El Cucuy Hunts The Greatest Comeback Of Them All At UFC 256

Editorials Clyde Aidoo -
Any horror movie buff knows that the slasher does not die the first time he's knocked out. MMA’s answer to a horror slasher is El...
Read more

Bellator 254 Weigh-In Results, Main Event Set, One Cancellation

Bellator Clyde Aidoo -
The Bellator 254 weigh-ins are complete, and the main event is official! There was one cancellation on the main card, however, after a huge...
Read more

Tecia Torres Gets New Opponent For UFC 256, Li Jingliang Doesn’t

UFC Cole Shelton -
Tecia Torres will remain on UFC 256 while Li Jingliang unfortunately won't. Earlier this week, it was announced that Angela Hill and Dwight Grant...
Read more

Dana White Says Roster Cuts Has Nothing To Do With Fighter Pay

UFC Cole Shelton -
Dana White says the upcoming roster purge has nothing to do with fighter pay. Recently, it was announced that the Las Vegas-based promotion would be...
Read more

Artem Lobov’s Return To MMA Delayed After Promotion Cancels Event

MMA Cole Shelton -
Artem Lobov's return to MMA has been delayed even further. Recently, Lobov has been competing for BKFC, but on Saturday, was expected to fight for...
Read more

Darren Till Clears Air On Sparring Session With Mike Perry

UFC Cole Shelton -
Darren Till has opened up on the infamous sparring session between him and Mike Perry. In 2018, an incident was caught on camera of Perry...
Read more

Anthony Johnson Parts Ways With UFC, Signs With Bellator

Bellator Cole Shelton -
Anthony Johnson's return to MMA will be under a different promotion. For nearly a year now, "Rumble" has hinted at a return to the sport...
Read more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube